Team India ‘ready to rumble’ in new jersey against England

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Indian cricket team will be seen in a new avatar when they face England in the much-anticipated World Cup clash at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue will be sporting a new ‘away jersey’ — which has splattering of orange on the shoulders and the back — in their Sunday encounter against the hosts.

After the BCCI unveiled the jersey on Friday, several members of the cricket team took to social media and shared their look in the new kit.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and posted his look in the away jersey along with the caption: “Ready to rumble in new jersey”.

Pacer Mohammad Shami also took to Twitter and said he is ready for the next match. Shami shared the backside of the jersey while standing next to opener K.L. Rahul with the caption: “Readdy to next match in New Jersey (sic).”

The official account of the Indian team shared the pictures of M.S. Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik in the Instagram stories. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant also shared pictures of them wearing their new jerseys on the picture-sharing website.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also tweeted a 54-second video showing the Indian players in their new jersey which they would be sporting against Eoin Morgan’s men.

India, with 11 points from six games, are currently placed second in the table, need to win just one game of their remaining three matches to qualify for the semifinals.

England, on the other hand, need to win both their remaining games to advance to the knockout stage.

–IANS

aak/in