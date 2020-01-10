Team India’s superfan Charulata passes away, Tweeple condole

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Team India’s superfan Charulata Patel, who garnered overnight attention all across India during the 2019 cricket world cup in England and Wales, has passed away.

She died on January 13, as informed on her Instagram account.

Charulata Patel’s grandchildren shared the news on Instagram, saying: “With a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it’s true ‘small things come in small packages’ our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention.”

“A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please say a prayer”, they added.

As the news spread on the Internet, Twitterati offered condolence to Team India’s SuperFan Dadi Charulata Patel.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) on Thursday shared its condolences on Twitter as well. The tweet read, “R.I.P Charulata Patel ji, the 87-year-old superfan who cheered India on at #CWC19.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the news. “#TeamIndia’s Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace,” the BCCI tweeted.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to offer condolences to Team India’s superfan Charulata Patel.

“RIP Charulata Patel Ji… Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support” he wrote.

Official Team India Supporters Group, Bharat Army offers condolence to Charulata Patel and wrote, “RIP to one of Team India’s biggest fans Charulata Patel. We will forever support your beloved #TeamIndia with as much pride and passion as you did.”

A user wrote: “#TeamIndia’s SuperFan Dadi #CharulataPatel passed away. May the free spirited soul rest in Peace! #Cricket is so lucky to have her as superfan! Love you Dadi! We will miss you #Dadi!”

A post read, “#TeamIndia’s 87-year-old #Superfan #CharulataPatel passes away. The 87-year-old lady who garnered overnight attention across the world after watching the Indian team play in last year’s #WorldCup passed away on January 13. She had won almost everyone’s heart.”

