INDIA

‘Team Jorge’ meddling in Indian political system: Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Congress Thursday alleged that “Team Jorge” has been used by the Modi government, which is meddling into the Indian political system, just like the Cambridge Analytica and Pegasus.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Pawan Khera, said “Just like Pegasus and Cambridge Analytica – a group of hackers by the code name of “Team Jorge” meddled in the Indian elections and political systems.

“Is there a link between the Fake News Portal Post Card News & ‘Team Jorge’ – A team of Israeli contractors who claim to have manipulated more than 30 elections around the world using hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media?”

Khera raised questions over the hackers’ team, and said, “Is BJP taking the help of Israeli Contract Hackers to meddle in the Indian political system by spreading massive disinformation on Digital Media?

Khera said that Modi Government bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 as part of a $2-billion defence package and Pegasus was an attack on India’s Institutions — Modi Govt’s own Ministers, opposition leaders, political strategists and tacticians, journalists, activists, Supreme Court judges, religious leaders and institutions like the Election Commission of India and heads of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — were targetted.

20230216-143004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One year, two CJIs: Will Chief Justice Ramana’s zeal be shared...

    Delhi: Car rams into divider, catches fire

    GI-Mahotsav in Varanasi showcases products from 9 states, 2 UTs

    Man stabbed to death in North-East Delhi, heavy police force deployed...