Anurag Kashyap has a new name: ‘Mini Mahesh Bhatt’

The digital team of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap now.

Calling Kashyap “mini Mahesh Bhatt”, Kangana’s digital team, which identifies as Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, also claimed that “Queen” is the only hit in his career!

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Kashyap had tweeted from his verified account how he never gets the backing of big producers and how he has helped Kangana in the past. Kashyap wrote in Hindi: “Bollywood does not earn me my bread. No Dharma, Excel or YRF studio comes to produce my films. I had to create a new company by my own and I did that. We had made Queen when Kangana had no work. When Tanu Weds Manu got stuck, I had helped Aanand Rai by taking him to financers so that the film can be completed. You can go ask him. Yes I am taking names and will continue to speak the truth.”

Yes it is true. Another truth is Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your entire career and even from the production house called Phantom you 4 partners started, you should be thankful as well just how she is 🙏 https://t.co/fP38SFSenj — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

In response, Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted on their unverified account: “Yes it is true. Another truth is Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your entire career and even from the production house called Phantom you 4 partners started, you should be thankful as well just how she is.”