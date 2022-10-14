ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Team ‘Michael’ releases new romantic poster from film

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of director Ranjit Jeyakodi’s eagerly awaited action thriller ‘Michael’, featuring Sundeep Kishen in the lead, on Friday released a new poster from the film that sought to dispel the idea that the film will be an out-and-out action thriller with no romance in it.

The romantic poster has Sundeep kissing Divyansha Kaushik with birds flying in the background. The team also announced on the occasion that they would be releasing a new teaser of the film on October 20.

The pan-India film has triggered huge interest as it has Vijay Sethupathi playing a special action role. Even more significant is the fact that ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be playing the antagonist in the film which will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh in important roles.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP is producing this movie on a massive scale. Michael is a joint production venture of ace distributor Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

20221014-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is Ranbir Kapoor making an official debut on social media after...

    Dharmendra on K.Jo’s new film: ‘You will see me again in...

    Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social...

    Vicky Kaushal confesses being a ‘pro procrastinator’