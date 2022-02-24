Team of upcoming film ‘Powder’ releases special glimpse

The team of director Vijay Sri’s ‘Powder’, featuring actors Vidya Pradeep and Nikil Murukan in the lead, on Thursday released a special glimpse of the film on YouTube.

The movie produced by Jaya Sree Vijay on G Media banner has Nikil Murukan, a publicist for over 26 years, making his debut as an actor. The glimpse featured Nikil Murukan as a tough police officer Raghavan N M.

Director Vijay Sri G, who shot to fame with his film ‘Dha Dha 87’, starring Chaaru Haasan in the lead, has directed ‘Powder’.

The filmmaker is also gearing up to start ‘Haraa’, featuring actors Mohan and Khushbu in the lead.

According to the unit of ‘Powder’, the film’s post production work is over and the film will hit screens soon.

The film, apart from Nikil Murukan and Vidya Pradeep, also stars Anithra Nair, Shanthini Deva, ‘Mottai’ Rajendran, Singampuli, Vaiyapuri, Aadhavan, ‘Silmisham’ Siva and Viki in important roles.

