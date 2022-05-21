The cast and crew of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Safed’ graced the red carpet of 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The makers will be unveiling the first look of their film at the prestigious event.

Joining the lead actors, Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma and director-writer Sandeep Singh are producer Vinod Bhanushali and co-producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta as the 75th year of Cannes celebrates India as the aCountry of Honour’.

‘Safed’ stars actors Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma in the lead while It is written and directed by Sandeep Singh.

The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Ajay Harinath Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi.

