Years after its launch, Microsoft’s video collaboration tool Teams has finally made its way to the tech giant’s Store on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

According to Windows Central, PC users can now grab the popular communication app directly through the Microsoft Store on either Windows 11 or Windows 10.

Teams, a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft, as part of the Microsoft 365 family of products, was already available on Windows, but it is now a bit easier to find since it is in the Microsoft Store.

Users on Windows 11 and Windows 10 will have different Teams experiences after downloading it through the Microsoft Store, the report said.

Those on Windows 10 will be able to use Teams with personal, work, or school accounts. Windows 11’s version of Teams only supports work and school accounts.

The difference is likely due to the fact that Windows 11 has a built-in Chat app powered by the personal version of Teams. Users can still download Teams for personal use through Microsoft’s website.

Other than the difference in account types that are supported, users should not see any difference between the Microsoft Store version of Teams and the version they have used previously on PCs.

The app will still use its own method of automatically updating and has the same feature set as the version available through Microsoft’s website.

