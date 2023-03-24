ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Teaser for Malayalam movie ‘Live’ out; Mamata Mohands reacts

NewsWire
0
0

Malayalam social thriller ‘Live’ revolves around the prevalent issue of fake news and how it affects people’s lives, the teaser released on Friday indicates.

Directed by V.K. Prakash and written by S. Sureshbabu, the movie features Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Varrier, Krishna Prabha and Reshmi Soman.

“Line’s script underlines the haunting reality that ‘what controls media, controls our minds and therefore our destiny’. It is one such script that I have been waiting for long to come my way and I’m proud to have gotten this opportunity through VKP and Suresh Babu,” Mamta said.

‘Live’ is presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, and produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar. This is their maiden venture in Malayalam.

The crew also includes well-known names in the industry, such as cinematographer Nikhil S. Praveen, editor Sunil S. Pillai, music director Alphons Joseph, and art director Dundhu Renjeev Radha.

‘Live’ is slated for theatrical release on May 12.

20230324-190601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aishwarya posts anniversary celebration pic, with Abhishek on video call

    ‘KKK’ star Amruta Khanvilkar to be seen on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa...

    Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK/Rkay’ is a thorough entertainer (IANS Rating: ****)

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring home their baby girl