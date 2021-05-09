The teaser launch of ‘Liger’ starring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has been postponed amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Announcing the decision, the makers of the film said in a statement on Sunday, “During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones.

“We were all geared up to reveal a power-packed teaser for ‘Liger’ on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all.

“Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.

“Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that we are all in this together.

“See you soon at the theatres when we are healthy and strong as a country.”

The film, also starring Ananya Panday, is set to release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is expected to release on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

