Directors Raju Murugan, Karthik Subbaraj, Ram Kumar, C V Kumar and music director Ghibran released the teaser of director Mahivarman’s much awaited courtroom comedy ‘Vaitha’, featuring actors Nassar and Mu Ramasamy in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, National Award-winning director Raju Murugan, who was one of those who released the teaser, said, “I am immensely happy to release the teaser of the Tamil film ‘Vaitha’. Congratulations to comrades Mu Ramasamy, Mahivarman and actor Pugazh.”

The teaser of the film makes it clear that the film deals with court proceedings and the ordeals that common people seeking justice face.

Written and directed by Mahivarman CS, the film has music by Loceshwaran C and cinematography by R J Sethumurugavel Angharagan.

Produced by K Vinothkumar, the film will also feature Powlen Jessica, Regin Rose (NSD), Thirunavukkarasu (NSD) and Muthu Azhagarsamy in important roles.

Director Raju Murugan is among the lyricists who have penned songs for the film, which appears to be a comedy.

