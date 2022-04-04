ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Teaser of courtroom comedy ‘Vaitha’ released

NewsWire
0
0

Directors Raju Murugan, Karthik Subbaraj, Ram Kumar, C V Kumar and music director Ghibran released the teaser of director Mahivarman’s much awaited courtroom comedy ‘Vaitha’, featuring actors Nassar and Mu Ramasamy in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, National Award-winning director Raju Murugan, who was one of those who released the teaser, said, “I am immensely happy to release the teaser of the Tamil film ‘Vaitha’. Congratulations to comrades Mu Ramasamy, Mahivarman and actor Pugazh.”

The teaser of the film makes it clear that the film deals with court proceedings and the ordeals that common people seeking justice face.

Written and directed by Mahivarman CS, the film has music by Loceshwaran C and cinematography by R J Sethumurugavel Angharagan.

Produced by K Vinothkumar, the film will also feature Powlen Jessica, Regin Rose (NSD), Thirunavukkarasu (NSD) and Muthu Azhagarsamy in important roles.

Director Raju Murugan is among the lyricists who have penned songs for the film, which appears to be a comedy.

20220404-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yaaneea Bharadwaj heaps praises on her ‘Chhorrii’ team

    Remo D’Souza dons new hairstyle as he makes a comeback on...

    Abhishek Bachchan: Leaving vanity behind was the first challenge to become...

    Hry cyberbullies trolling ‘Mahabharat’ actor sent to 14-day JC (2nd Ld)