Teaser of Kajal Aggarwal-starrer ‘Ghosty’ garners a million views in a day

The teaser of director Kalyaan’s upcoming supernatural comedy thriller “Ghosty”, featuring actress Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, has garnered a whopping one million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

Produced by Seed Pictures, the film is a comedy investigation-thriller set against the backdrop of a mental hospital.

Kajal Aggarwal plays double action in the film, which also features a series of stars including actors Yogi Babu, K.S. Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Thangadurai, Jagan, Oorvasi, Sathyan, Aadukalam Naren, Manobala, Motta Rajendran, Mayilsamy, Saminaathan, Devadarshini, Suresh Menon, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Livingston, Santhana Bharathi, and Mathan Babu.

Kajal plays two characters in the film — a cop and an actress. A mistake committed by the actress results in the cop becoming a prisoner of a spirit. The cop, desperate to break free from the clutches of the spirit, employs seers and magicians but nothing works. How she breaks free from the spirit is what “Ghosty” is all about.

“Ghosty” has been directed by Kalyaan, best known for having directed films like “Gulaebhaghavali” and “Jackpot”.

Jacob Rathinaraj is the director of Photography of the film, which has editing by Vijay Velukutty and music is by Sam C.S.

