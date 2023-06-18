ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Teaser out for ‘3 Body Problem’, sci-fi drama from ‘Game of Thrones’ creators

At long last, Netflix has revealed the first footage of ‘3 Body Problem’, its highly anticipated sci-fi epic from ‘Game of Thrones’ creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — their first large-scale project at the streamer since signing a mega overall deal in 2019 — and Alexander Woo, reports ‘Variety’.

Based on the book series by Cixin Liu, the eight-episode drama, which recently wrapped up production, will be launched in January 2024.

Benioff, Weiss and Woo wrote the series and serve as showrunners, executive producing it, according to ‘Variety’, alongside Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Fenfen Xu and Xiaosong Gao.

Netflix’s logline for the sci-fi series states: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The star cast of the web series includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer and Zine Tseng.

The ‘3 Body Problem’ premiere window news and teaser were revealed by the cast members during Netflix’s live-streamed fan event TUDUM, which was hosted out of Brazil on Saturday evening (local time).

