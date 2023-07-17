INDIA

Tech careers not promoted at schools, colleges: India’s young workforce

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly 46 per cent of young professionals reported that tech careers were not promoted much to them during early education at schools or colleges, with that figure rising to 50 per cent for women, a new report showed on Monday.

According to Wiley’s emerging talent and reskill training partner, Wiley Edge, about 8 per cent of young professionals said they never received sufficient information about tech careers, including 10 per cent of women, and they instead relied on independent research about careers.

“The results emphasise the critical importance of bridging skills and diversity gaps within organisations to create inclusive workspaces. Particularly, there is a pressing need to encourage and engage entry-level talent, especially women, not only to consider but also to thrive in tech careers,” said Archana Jayaraj, Director, Partnerships & Talent APAC, and Head of Wiley Edge Operations in India.

The survey included 200 senior IT decision-makers and approximately 1,000 young professionals aged 21 to 25, working in Indian tech enterprises.

When asked about the motivation for entering the tech sector, about 39 per cent said that their independent research on various industries led them to believe that tech provided the best opportunities, despite limited education and encouragement in school or college.

According to the report, 35 per cent were inspired by prominent figures or media, 23 per cent received encouragement from friends, 23 per cent possessed a natural affinity for science and mathematics, and 21 per cent were influenced by their parents.

Overall, 45 per cent reported positive experiences in the tech industry, with 30 per cent describing them as mostly positive, however, women highlighted specific challenges they encounter.

Among the women surveyed, 25 per cent felt uncomfortable in their current roles, and 34 per cent expressed a desire to leave their roles because they felt unwelcome or uncomfortable.

Moreover, the report showed that a substantial 69 per cent of companies actively recognised and attempted to address the lack of gender diversity within their organisations.

However, 8 per cent are aware of the problem but grapple with knowing how to approach it and 3 per cent have come to accept the lack of diversity as a normal occurrence in the tech field.

2023071740625

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry...

    Honeytrap: Woman, man held for extorting Rs 50K in Gurugram

    After 6-yr hiatus, Karan Wahi back on TV in ‘Channa Mereya’

    NGO seeks detailed probe into corruption charges against ex-AIADMK minister