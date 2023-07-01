The tech industry has experienced a growth in full-time job opportunities while contractual and part-time jobs witnessed a decline from April 2019 to April 2023 in India, a new report has shown.

The data released by leading job portal Indeed showed sluggish job growth in part-time and contractual tech jobs, with only a 3 per cent increase in share from April 2019 to April 2023.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, demand for gig workers representing part-time or contractual positions increased by 23 per cent. In an ever-changing post-Covid-19 landscape, this increase reflected the industry’s growing reliance on flexible talent, with businesses seeking specialised skills for specific tasks or projects, according to the report.

“Our data indicate a slight decline in the number of gig workers in the most recent period analysed, possibly indicating professionals to tap into emerging avenues and diversify their career paths further,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

Moreover, the report said that gig/part-time/contract job roles such as Software Architect, Senior Developer, Data Engineer, and Salesforce Developer are among the highest paying. Similarly, Data Scientist, iOS Developer, Automation Engineer, and Front End Developer were the lowest-paid gig roles.

Amidst an overall marginal decline of 3 per cent, posting for full-time tech jobs has witnessed a significant 9 per cent increase from April 2019 to April 2023. This upward trend showcases the continued expansion of permanent positions in the tech sector, underscoring its stability and potential for professionals seeking long-term career opportunities, the report stated.

