INDIA

Tech industry sees boom in full-time jobs; dip in part-time opportunities: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The tech industry has experienced a growth in full-time job opportunities while contractual and part-time jobs witnessed a decline from April 2019 to April 2023 in India, a new report has shown.

The data released by leading job portal Indeed showed sluggish job growth in part-time and contractual tech jobs, with only a 3 per cent increase in share from April 2019 to April 2023.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, demand for gig workers representing part-time or contractual positions increased by 23 per cent. In an ever-changing post-Covid-19 landscape, this increase reflected the industry’s growing reliance on flexible talent, with businesses seeking specialised skills for specific tasks or projects, according to the report.

“Our data indicate a slight decline in the number of gig workers in the most recent period analysed, possibly indicating professionals to tap into emerging avenues and diversify their career paths further,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

Moreover, the report said that gig/part-time/contract job roles such as Software Architect, Senior Developer, Data Engineer, and Salesforce Developer are among the highest paying. Similarly, Data Scientist, iOS Developer, Automation Engineer, and Front End Developer were the lowest-paid gig roles.

Amidst an overall marginal decline of 3 per cent, posting for full-time tech jobs has witnessed a significant 9 per cent increase from April 2019 to April 2023. This upward trend showcases the continued expansion of permanent positions in the tech sector, underscoring its stability and potential for professionals seeking long-term career opportunities, the report stated.

2023070132406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police seeks details from Rahul about sexual harassment victims ‘who...

    NIA arrests youth for seeking to revive Maoist unit

    NW, Central India see cold to severe cold days, rain likely...

    Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets interim bail in murder case (Ld)