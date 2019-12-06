Tech Mahindra bags Rs 500cr smart city project in Pune

Pune, Dec 12 (IANS) IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has won a Rs 500 crore smart city project from Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

“As part of our citizen and civil welfare service mandate, we are committed to offer much improved services through ICT led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem in the city for rendering seamless smart city experience,” Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC, said in a statement.

“Through this engagement with Tech Mahindra consortium, we aim to fulfil our vision of transforming Pimpri Chinchwad with the use of cutting edge technologies,” Hardikar said.

The project will be executed in a period of one year and the operations and maintenance will go on for the next five years.

Tech Mahindra said it will provide a sustainable ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure, comprising of smart, technological solutions including city network, smart water, smart sewerage, smart traffic, smart parking, smart environment, CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) surveillance, integrated control and command centre, data centre and disaster recovery centre, etc.

Tech Mahindra will also help in enabling real-time data management, alerts and information processing to support the city’s administration.

Tech Mahindra also has smart city projects in Kanpur, Gandhinagar, Nashik and Jaipur.

“We, at Tech Mahindra, are bullish about growth opportunities emerging out of the India market, particularly the government sector initiatives,” said Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra.

–IANS

gb/bg