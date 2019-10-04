Tech Mahindra, Cisco launch new 5G-enabled solution

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) IT major Tech Mahindra Ltd in partnership with networking giant Cisco on Wednesday announced an end-to-end 5G-enabled solution to build wireless and secure “factories of the future”.

The solution will provide network infrastructure assessment and consultancy services for factory wireless network, factory to enterprise Software Defined Network (SDN), cybersecurity and IT-OT (information technology-operation technology) integration areas.

“As part of our ‘TechMNxt’ charter, we are focused on leveraging 5G technologies to address our customers’ evolving and dynamic needs,” Nilesh Auti, Global Head Manufacturing Industry unit, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra also launched ‘IoT Sandbox’, an Internet of Things solution finder for industries such as industrial manufacturing, process manufacturing, automotive, aero, oil and gas, retail and healthcare, among others.

“The convergence of IT and OT is transforming the manufacturing Industry. This partnership is uniquely positioned to help unite IT and operations for digital manufacturing initiatives while enhancing efficiency and increasing profitability for our customers,” said B. Raghavendran, Managing Director, Partner Organization, Cisco India and SAARC.

–IANS

na/