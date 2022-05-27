Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it has inaugurated a 5G Lab in the US as an innovation centre to help customers co-create and co-innovate 5G- powered solutions.

The innovation Lab in Bellevue, WA will curate vertical solutions in the telco space to help customers achieve their future business ambitions through 5G and related technology. The lab will combine an ecosystem of partners (both telecom and cloud) and help build end-to-end solutions for enterprises.

“As digital transformation becomes the norm for enterprises across the globe, 5G-powered abilities, use cases, and market opportunities will revamp the way we work, live, and play — now and in the future,” Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

“The West Coast and particularly the Greater Seattle area is a very prominent innovation hub; and the newly-launched 5G lab is one such deep investment to help customers in the region and across the globe to accelerate their innovation journey and more importantly leverage Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise to make this technology both real and impactful,” Vyas added.

The innovation lab will witness software and hardware developers, operators, and cloud service providers coming together to co-create solutions that will define a new era of customer experience powered by 5G.

The company’s 5G innovation lab draws on its global leading experience in digital transformation.

Tech Mahindra said it will harness the power of data to foster innovation, make new and differentiated ‘smart’ products, improve supply chains, create new customer experiences, and deliver new sources of value.

