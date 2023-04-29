The use of technology in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Saturday while addressing nearly 160 judges of various courts, comprising the Supreme Court.

Inaugurating the North Zone-II Regional Conference on ‘Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology’ here, he highlighted the importance of technology in making the lives of the common people easier in every field, including the judiciary.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to view technology as an ally in bringing about change and strengthening the judicial system. “With the inclusion of modern technology, the functioning of the judiciary has accelerated, and during the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual hearings had proved a boon for all, which saved both money and time of the people,” said the Chief Minister.

He said a reliable and speedy judicial system is essential for a healthy and self-confident society, as well as for the development of the country, and when justice is seen being served, the faith of the common person in the constitutional institutions gets strengthened and continuous improvement of law and order becomes possible.

The delay in justice is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country and the judiciary is seriously working to solve this problem, said the Chief Minister.

The alternative dispute redressal option is a means of resolving disputes and preparing legal education in line with technology should be an important goal for all those associated with this profession, he said.

Sukhu hoped that the conference would go a long way in deriving new ideas and pave the way for legal reforms in the country, thereby providing justice to the people of the country at the earliest.

The Constitution unites us all as “We the People”, with its aims and objectives forming the fundamental features of the democracy. “It is the foundation of our democracy, and it is supported by three pillars. These pillars must operate within their own domains which would ultimately bring prosperity, transparency and harmony in the society,” he added.

Sukhu said he himself was a law student and has a keen interest in the subject. He stated “our state has contributed four judges to the Supreme Court. which is a matter of great pride for all of us”.

Earlier, acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, welcomed the guests and said the judiciary being an important pillar of the state plays a vital role in shaping and interpreting the Constitution.

He said the conference is focused on deliberations on the development of technology, including artificial intelligence, crypto-currency, information and communication technology in courts.

National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, Director Justice A.P. Sahi, judges of Supreme Court, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Aniruddha Bose also spoke on the occasion, while Justice Vivek Singh Thakur presented the vote of thanks.

The two-day conference is being attended by approximately 160 Judges of the Supreme Court, High Courts and subordinate courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

It was organised by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in collaboration with the National Judicial Academy of Bhopal.

