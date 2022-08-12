INDIA

Techie, teacher die by suicide in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

A software engineer and a government teacher allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents in Telangana, police said.

The techie took the extreme step after suffering losses in the share market while the teacher had taken huge loans allegedly for online betting.

G. Lakshminarayana (37), a techie, hanged himself at his house in Ameenpur in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad.

Hailing from Gollapadu in Khammam district, he was employed at a software firm in Hyderabad and was working from home. He had sold the family property in the village for medical treatment of his ailing father.

The police investigation revealed that Lakshminarayana had invested the remaining Rs 20 lakh in share market but lost the entire investment. Upset over this, he killed himself. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident, a government teacher committed suicide in Suryapet district. He had allegedly raised a huge loan and lost the money in online betting.

With lenders mounting pressure to recover the money, G. Narendrababu (55) hanged himself at his house. The lenders on Thursday tried to stop the vehicle carrying his body from entering the village. They relented after police intervened.

Narendrababu, whose wife is also a government employee, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 10 crore. The family members told police that he did not reveal how he spent the money. However, his friends suspect that he lost the money in online betting.

20220812-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 held in Kerala man’s murder case

    Picasso’s ‘La Fenêtre Ouverte’ to be auctioned for the first time

    Maha Tourism slaps notice on ‘unregistered’ adventure sports organiser

    Mukesh Chhabra set to launch fifth edition of theatre festival ‘Khidkiyaan’