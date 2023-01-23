BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Techies earning up to $1 mn a year laid off at Big Tech firms

NewsWire
0
0

As Big Tech layoffs dominate headlines, more details have emerged on which verticals and senior executives earning up to $1 million annually bore the maximum brunt at Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

At Google, laid-off employees included those who had previously received high performance reviews or held managerial positions “with annual compensation packages of $500,000 to $1 million,a reports The Information.

According to the report, 12,000 impacted employees belonged to every department, from Google Cloud and Chrome to Android and “search-related groups under senior executive Prabhakar Raghavan”.

Google Cloud laid off people in strategy, recruiting, and go-to-market teams, the report mentioned.

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s in-house research and development (R&D) division called Area 120 was also significantly hit.

Majority of the Area 120 team has been “winded down”.

At Microsoft, which laid off 10,000 employees, game development studios like Halo were the biggest hit. Other cuts impacted its mixed-reality (MR) headset teams.

Microsoft has also shut down AltspaceVR virtual reality-based social platform it acquired in 2017.

Amazon’s layoffs included jobs in the devices and services division.

The job cut affected nearly 2,000 people in hardware chief Dave Limp’s division, which is home to products like Alexa and Echo smart home devices.

CNBC reported the layoffs also included a “significant number” of employees working on the Prime Air drone delivery project.

Amazon will also shut down its charity donation programme, “AmazonSmile”, as it failed to create the impact the company hoped for.

20230123-111603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to MCGM

    Turkish lira hits historic low

    Fuel prices unchanged on Monday

    Kisan Drones for crop assessment: Sitharaman