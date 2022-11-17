INDIA

Technical difficulties in getting Akhilesh Singh to head SIT probing teachers’ scam: CBI to Calcutta HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday expressed its inability to Calcutta High Court to get its deputy inspector general, Akhilesh Singh to head the special investigation team (SIT) probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

On Thursday, the CBI counsel informed the court that Akhilesh Singh has been relieved from the services of CBI on November 15, 2022 and he will be going back to his parent cadre of Assam and join as the inspector general of state police there soon.

On Wednesday, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court ordered reconstitution of the SIT probing the teachers’ recruitment scam and also ordered Akhilesh Singh to take charge of the team. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed CBI to ask Singh to report to Kolkata within the next seven days and take charge of the SIT constituted for that purpose.

Justice Gangopadhyay ordered that till the investigation process in the matter will be over, Singh would be neither transferred out of Kolkata nor given any other assignment.

However, on Thursday, the CBI informed his bench about the technical difficulties in getting Singh to probe the matter.

Justice Gangopadhyay has ordered to prepare a list of three names who might head the SIT and submit to the court. The hearing in the matter will resume on Friday.

