HEALTHINDIA

Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

NewsWire
0
0

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day technical symposium to develop a strategic framework and roadmap for dengue control in India.

The purpose of the symposium, being organised by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) with the Health Ministry is to bring together identified ministries, states, government institutions and development partners under a common platform to develop strategic framework for dengue control and envision a country roadmap with the objective of maximising efficiency through convergence of efforts across multiple dimensions.

Addressing the gathering, Bhushan emphasised on the importance of timely detection and reporting of dengue cases for effective management and control. He also suggested for dengue to be incorporated under the ministry’s Integrated Health Information Platform where 33 diseases are already covered.

Citing from his own experience in various ministries at the Centre, he highlighted how convergence among different ministries can be achieved to tackle the seasonal outbreaks of dengue in India.

He also emphasised on inter-sectoral convergence and continuous effort from all stakeholders and urged all states to initiate a plan of action by the end of the two-day brainstorming.

Additional Secretary, Health, and National Health Mission Managing Director Roli Singh said that several efforts have been taken towards dengue control in India. She stated that integrated vector management is being carried out through various ministries and highlighted the importance of effective community participation and intensive IEC campaigns to spread further awareness among people.

She said that dengue control has also been incorporated under the corporate social responsibility to involve the corporate sector as well. The Centre has declared May 16 as National Dengue Day and July as anti-dengue month.

20230322-212202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deadly mosquito-borne virus warning in southern parts of Australia

    Explained: Role of Vitamin D in Covid-19

    India’s Covid cases rise by 38,353 and 497 deaths in 24...

    Covid surge: Schools, colleges in Puducherry closed till Jan 31