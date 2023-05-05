Indian Army’s aviation technician Pabballa Anil from Telangana was killed in the helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 29-year-old hailed from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. Two pilots were also injured when the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army crashed in the remote Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Anil hailed from Malkapur of Boenpalli mandal of the district. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the shocking news of the young technician’s death.

Anil had been serving in the Army for the last 11 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons. According to family members, he had come to the village only a month ago. Anil had participated in the birthday of his younger son and also took part in a local fair in in-laws’ village Korem.

Family members were shocked that Anil, who was with them till 10 days ago, is no more. The mortal remains of Anil are likely to be brought to the village on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s minister for industry and information technology K.T. Rama Rao has condoled the death of Army jawan Anil in the helicopter crash.

The minister said in his message that it was painful to lose a young jawan in the mishap. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the government will stand by them.

Telangana Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy have also condoled jawan’s death.

