‘Technique, not technology’: Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his music mantra

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja made it clear that it is technique and not technology that brings music to life. He was speaking at an interactive session with his fans on Tuesday.

The master musician who has been on a five-year concert sabbatical, is looking forward to his live concert in the city on February 26.

“The music comes to life through technique, not technology,” Ilaiyaraaja said when queried as to how technology helps music.

Ilaiyaraaja, who has admirers across generations, was greeted with a short video capturing his incredible musical journey directed by noted filmmaker AL Vijay, paying tribute to the maestro.

“It’s an honour to be back on stage and connect with my fans through the power of music. I can’t wait to share this night of unforgettable performances and memories with all of you!” added the music maestro.

Dr. Ilaiyaraaja’s public perform on February 26 at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad promises music lovers a magical night filled with unforgettable performances and memories, showcasing the timeless beauty of music that comes to life through technique, not technology.

20230214-192007

