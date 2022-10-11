Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in India, technology is not an agent of exclusion but of inclusion.

Virtually addressing the inaugural session of UN World Geospatial Conference in Hyderabad, Modi said that India is a young nation with great innovative spirit.

“We are among the top startup hubs in the world. Startups in the country have doubled since 2021,” the Prime Minister said.

Citing the example of the Centre’s Svamitva scheme, he said: “We are using drones to map properties in villages. It helps people in rural areas to receive property cards.”

Technology brings transformation and India is among the leading nations in promoting in real time digital payments.

“Technology and talent are the two pillars that are key to India’s development journey. Technology brings transformation,” the Prime Minister added.

