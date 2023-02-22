Technopark headquartered AIBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, on Wednesday announced the completion of a transaction to acquire Accenture Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS).

AAFLS provides technology platforms to help airline and ocean transportation companies manage their freight operations and grow through digital transformation and innovation.

ALFS is a subsidiary of IT giant Accenture and consequent to the acquisition, IBS Software will open a new development center in Chennai, which is its fourth in India, for travel, transportation and logistics.

The acquisition will strengthen IBS Software’s leadership as a technology provider to the airfreight industry by bringing together complementary solutions and a shared vision for innovating and transforming the air cargo businesses.

The acquisition will also allow IBS Software to tap into a highly capable talent pool of experts in logistics and supply chain management that can drive innovation and deliver value to the industry.

V.K. Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software said this is a synergistic opportunity to bring our decades of experience and expertise to the ocean cargo business, as well as strengthen our own capabilities to provide greater value to the air cargo customers.

IBS Software was one of the first companies to open at the Technopark campus in the late nineties and has now risen to a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world.

20230222-152603