BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Technopark headquartered IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

NewsWire
0
0

Technopark headquartered AIBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, on Wednesday announced the completion of a transaction to acquire Accenture Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS).

AAFLS provides technology platforms to help airline and ocean transportation companies manage their freight operations and grow through digital transformation and innovation.

ALFS is a subsidiary of IT giant Accenture and consequent to the acquisition, IBS Software will open a new development center in Chennai, which is its fourth in India, for travel, transportation and logistics.

The acquisition will strengthen IBS Software’s leadership as a technology provider to the airfreight industry by bringing together complementary solutions and a shared vision for innovating and transforming the air cargo businesses.

The acquisition will also allow IBS Software to tap into a highly capable talent pool of experts in logistics and supply chain management that can drive innovation and deliver value to the industry.

V.K. Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software said this is a synergistic opportunity to bring our decades of experience and expertise to the ocean cargo business, as well as strengthen our own capabilities to provide greater value to the air cargo customers.

IBS Software was one of the first companies to open at the Technopark campus in the late nineties and has now risen to a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world.

20230222-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Solar power grid on break water comes up at Adani’s Kattupalli...

    Another shock as milk price reaches Pak Rs 210 a litre...

    Major ports to waive-off charges for ships carrying oxygen-related cargo

    Engineering exports jump 70% in March