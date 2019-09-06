TECNO eyes bigger market share in India this festive season

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Holdings’ subsidiary TECNO Mobile is eyeing a bigger share in the Indian smartphone market this festive season with its new Spark series, the company has said.

Priced at Rs 5,499 and aimed at entry-level buyers, the newly launched SPARK Go and the TECNO SPARK 4 Air which costs Rs 6,999 are part of th budget Spark series and the handset maker plans to launch another model in this line-up with a bigger screen, brighter display and advanced camera capabilities.

“At TECNO, we are committed to making the best mobile experience available to everybody, irrespective of their budget, and our SPARK series is a testimony to that. With this launch we have made our debut into the entry-level segment and aim to ignite the market the same way we did with our mid-range smartphone offerings,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, told IANS.

Since making its debut in the country in 2017, the brand has been aggressively focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

“While we recognise the e-commerce opportunity in India, the fact remains that the country’s brick and mortar sales model still accounts for around 60 per cent of the overall market. We cracked this early on and today, we are present in over 35,000 retail outlets located across the length and breadth of the country,” Arijeet Talapatra said.

–IANS

ksc/rt