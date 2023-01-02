INDIASCI-TECH

TECNO launches PHANTOM X2 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset

NewsWire
0
0

Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Monday launched the “PHANTOM X2” smartphone with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset in India.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the smartphone comes in two colours — Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver – both which will be available across both online and offline retail touchpoints, with pre-bookings starting from January 2. The phone will go on sale from January 9.

“TECNO PHANTOM X2 is powered by the outstanding MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset, which is built on 4nm fabrication and runs at 3.05GHz. The smartphone sets new benchmarks in terms of power, performance, and energy efficiency,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO MOBILE India, said in a statement.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor also has a host of innovations in camera and graphics to help make the PHANTOM X2 a superior gaming and multitasking smartphone with immersive experiences for TECNO customers,” he added.

The company said that the smartphone pioneers the amalgamation of advanced technology and uniquely crafted design by introducing unprecedented features to the country.

TECNO PHANTOM X2 comes equipped with the highly progressive and best-in-class double-curved AMOLED and a segment-leading 64MP OIS rear camera for a polished photography escapade, according to the company.

Moreover, the phone offers a uni-body double curved symmetric design with a 71-degree ergonomic golden grip angle design, making it easy to hold for longer durations.

The smartphone comes with a large 6.8-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED with an 8+2bit display, which produces numerous accurate colours and provides vivid viewing experiences.

The phone comes powered with a 5160mAh battery, which provides an exceptional power backup of 25 days of standby time and 23 hours of video playback time.

With a 45W charger, the phone gets charged up to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, said the company.

The phone also offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz Touch Sampling rate, which provide a buttery smooth experience.

20230102-182602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Siddaramaiah greeted with black flags, Cong hits back

    Traders in Jammu to issue bills in Sanskrit also

    UP will give momentum to India’s growth story: Modi

    5 activities kids can indulge in as curfew kicks in