TECNO rolls out SPARK 6 Air 3GB variant, marks 5mn Indian consumers

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Thursday launched a new 3GB variant of its SPARK 6 Air smartphone as the company celebrated five million customers base since its foray into the Indian smartphone market three years ago.

TECNO saw a surge in volume growth on the back of its SPARK series product portfolio including SPARK Go Plus, SPARK 5, SPARK 5 Pro, SPARK Power 2 and the recently launched SPARK 6 Air which enabled the company to consolidate its position in the sub-Rs 10,000 bracket.

“The landmark five-million customer milestone is a feather in TECNO’s cap and is testament to unwavering commitment to provide our customers with a product that gives them access to premium features at affordable price points,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

“And with the new variant of TECNO SPARK 6 Air, we want to commemorate the faith that TECNO consumers have shown in us and share the joy.”

The new variant of SPARK 6 Air sports a 3GB RAM along with the 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 1TB with a memory card.

The new, more powerful variant will make the viewing experience more immersive one on its 7-inch HD + Dot Notch display, with more than 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Priced at Rs 8,499, the smartphone will feature 6000mAh battery along with a 13MP AI triple rear camera with quad flash, and 8MP AI selfie camera with dual front flash.

The slow motion video with 120 fps, document scan feature, AI body shaping and Google lens, along with auto scene detection, augmented reality (AR) mode and bokeh mode altogether enhances the photography experience.

The new SPARK 6 Air variant runs on a Helio A25, octa-core 1.8 Ghz processor.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon and across offline retail outlets starting on Friday, TECNO said.

The SPARK 6 Air smartphone is also equipped with an audio sharing feature that enables users to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to the phone.

The audio listening experience is enhanced with sound effects powered by Dirac.

The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB) will be available in two colour variants — comet black and ocean blue.

As with all TECNO smartphones, it will also come with a one-time free screen replacement offer.

