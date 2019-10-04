Tecno’s ‘dot-in-display’ phone to launch under Rs 10K

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings’ subsidiary TECNO Mobile is set to launch a smartphone on October 14 with ‘dot-in-display’ under Rs 10,000 in India.

The ‘dot-in-display’ is essentially a punch hole display and with this device, the handset maker would become the only firm to offer this technology in a sub-Rs 10,000 price category.

“TECNO is committed to deliver premium smartphone camera experience by introducing the features which are not available at key price points in the Rs 8,000-Rs 15,000 segment. The new smartphone is likely to be called ‘CAMON 12 Air’ and it aims to disrupt the segment,” industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

The handset maker introduced its first triple rear camera smartphone called ‘CAMON i4’ under Rs 10,000.

–IANS

ksc/niy/ksk