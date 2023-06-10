Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said that a 19-year-old teenager was arrested on Saturday for stabbing a buss passenger in Sydney.

According to NSW Police Force, at about 12.40 p.m., emergency services were called to a bus that stopped on Flinders Street, near South Dowling Street, after receiving reports that a man was stabbed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police officers were told that a 35-year-old male passenger was stabbed by another man — not known to him — before he fled the scene on foot.

The passenger was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police established a crime scene and commenced a search of the surrounding area.

The accused was arrested, and a knife was seized in Belmore Park at Haymarke.

He has been taken to a police station to assist with inquiries, while the investigation is continuing.

20230610-120802