WORLD

Teen arrested after stabbing bus passenger in Sydney

NewsWire
0
0

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said that a 19-year-old teenager was arrested on Saturday for stabbing a buss passenger in Sydney.

According to NSW Police Force, at about 12.40 p.m., emergency services were called to a bus that stopped on Flinders Street, near South Dowling Street, after receiving reports that a man was stabbed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police officers were told that a 35-year-old male passenger was stabbed by another man — not known to him — before he fled the scene on foot.

The passenger was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police established a crime scene and commenced a search of the surrounding area.

The accused was arrested, and a knife was seized in Belmore Park at Haymarke.

He has been taken to a police station to assist with inquiries, while the investigation is continuing.

20230610-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian buses to ease SL’s jam-packed public transport

    Despite stiff resistance by Ukraine, Russian forces still likely to overwhelm...

    Tajiks seek Imran’s boycott at SCO summit after Panjshir bloodbath

    Musk supports Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ app on Twitter