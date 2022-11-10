INDIA

Teen arrested for rape. kidnap of minor in Delhi

Delhi Police said that it arrested a 19-year-old teen from Uttar Pradesh for the alleged rape and kidnap of a minor in the national capital’s Greater Kailash 1 area.

The accused has been identified as Jitender Kumar.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), a complaint was registered at the Greater Kailash police station.

The complainant said that her 13-year-old sister was missing from the house and suspected to be kidnapped.

“Acting on the complaint, an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

“During the course of investigation, the police team obtained CCTV footage of the area. Searches for the girl was carried out at various locations, parks, shelter homes and NGOs. In a further analysis of one of the CCTV footage, the girl was spotted moving with a boy in a suspicious condition.

“The police team followed the route adopted by the accused and his location was zeroed down. He was arrested from Maharajganj area. The minor girl was also located. Both were brought to Delhi,” the top official added.

On the statement of the girl, section 366-A (kidnapping minor) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act was added in the FIR.

