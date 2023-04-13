COMMUNITY

Teen arrested for shooting threat to Brampton high school

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
An 18-year-old male was arrested today in connection with a online shooting threat issued to a Brampton high school.

Police said that on Wednesday, April 12 investigators were made aware of an online threat on social media. The threat indicated that on Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m., a shooting would occur at Jean Augustine Secondary School located in the Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive area in Brampton.

Investigators identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ahmadi Rohullah from Brampton.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton, where he was arrested and charged with Uttering Threats. He was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 2233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

