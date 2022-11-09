INDIA

Teen brutally killed in Bihar’s Nalanda

A 16-year-old teenager was brutally killed in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Mahanandpur village under Deep Nagar police station in the district.

His uncle, Ranjit Kumar said: “A person named Arjun Mahto came to our residence and took Sonu to his home on Tuesday. When he did not return till the evening, we started the search. When we reached the house of Arjun Mahto, the dead body of Sonu was found on the door with a strangulation mark on the neck and stab wounds.”

“The dead body bore multiple wounds. He was brutally assaulted by the accused, strangled and stabbed several times leading to his death. We immediately informed the local police about the incident,” Ranjit Kumar said.

“When we reached the house of Arjun Mahto, the blood was all over the place,” Ranjit Kumar said.

“We recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have given written complaints, but they have not mentioned any personal enmity. It looks to be a case of love affair in the preliminary investigation. The accused fled from the crime scene,” said S.K. Jaiswal, SHO of Deep Nagar police station.

20221109-121205

