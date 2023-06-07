INDIALIFESTYLE

Teen couple found dead in UP district

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been found dead in mysterious circumstances in Rampur district, the police said on Wednesday.

The two, both school dropouts, were in a relationship.

Their families were against their relationship since the two belonged to different categories of Dalit community.

The two had gone missing from their homes and the girl’s body was found in a field hours later, while the boy was seen hanging from a tree some distance away on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Maniharkheda village under Bilaspur police station.

The girl worked at a farm, and after completing her shift, she left for home around 5 p.m. but never reached home. A few hours later, police received the information that two bodies were found outside the village.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar, along with additional SP Sansar Singh and circle officer Arun Kumar, arrived at the spot.

Additional SP Sansar Singh told reporters, “Both the victims were from poor backgrounds and worked together as labourers. They had initially met while working at a farm and became friends.

“According to the girl’s childhood friend, the boy had been putting pressure on her to marry him, but she said she was not in a hurry as she was young. The presence of vermilion in the girl’s hair and the vermillion box near her body suggest that the boy had applied it. We are looking at all angles.”

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

20230607-091403

