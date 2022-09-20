INDIA

Teen couple found hanging from tree in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar

NewsWire
0
0

The bodies of a teenaged couple — an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl — were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday evening.

The family members of the deceased have said that the two were murdered.

According to reports, the two were in a relationship. Their cellphones were also recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the results are awaited.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sonam Kumar said that a probe into the matter is underway.

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district after being raped and murdered.

20220920-063802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Case registered against 21 persons including Akhilesh in Moradabad journalists ‘assault’...

    Two killed in blast at Andhra factory

    Karakalpakstan revolt in Uzbekistan adds to brewing unrest in Central Asia

    Politicians, bureaucrats find it difficult to accept their failure, says Delhi...