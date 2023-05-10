In a suspected case of honour killing, a 15-year-old girl and her teenaged boyfriend were killed, allegedly by her mother, in Sugauli village in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

The woman was arrested in the wee hours on Wednesday, Motihari police said.

The accused along with her family members also tried to destroy the evidence by cremating the bodies.

As soon as police got information on Tuesday night, they rushed to cremation ground adjoining Sikrahana river and recovered the partially burnt bodies.

During preliminary investigations, it came to the fore that the family members of the girl have caught her and the boy in a compromising position, post which, in a fit of rage they killed the teenagers, police said.

“After committing the crime, the accused took both the bodies to the cremation ground located on the bank of Sikrahana river around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. We have arrested one of the women from there. Other accused managed to flee and we are making efforts to nab them,” said an officer of Sugauli police station.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the murders took place in the house of girl,” he said.

20230510-115605