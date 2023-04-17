Allowing your kids to work while studying may improve their money management skills and self-esteem but it can also negatively impact their sleep, schedules and grades, a study has warned.

For many teens, that first formal job as a fast-food cashier, barista or lifeguard is a rite of passage.

A national poll in the US asked parents about the pros and cons of teens working and nearly half of parents with working teens said the child has faced workplace issues, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.

“Having a part time job at a young age can teach responsibility, independence and help teens gain valuable experiences,” said Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark.

“Taking on too much can have an adverse effect on a teena’s physical and mental health. Parents can play a big role in helping their teen find a job that meshes with the teen’s and family’s needs,” Clark added.

Parents of teens who don’t work express concerns that having a job could negatively impact their teen’s grades, involvement in activities, sleep or social life.

Among the parents of teens who work, nearly half also say their teen has experienced workplace problems, with top issues, including getting as many hours as promised, having to work more hours or later hours and disagreements with coworkers or managers. Fewer reported unsafe situations in the workplace and incorrect or delayed pay.

“Many teens will feel anxious about being in an unfamiliar situation, having someone evaluate their performance, and dealing with more demands on their time. Parents need to continually assess whether the job is having a negative burden on their teen,” Clark said.

Most parents say teens use their job money to pay for personal items, followed by savings. Less than a third say the pay goes towards activities.

“Teen employment may be a good opportunity for some young people to earn their own money and help them learn to develop new skills, such as time and financial management, problem-solving, and teamwork,” Clark said. “But not every job is right for every teen”.

“Families should have upfront conversations about logistical factors when teens are thinking about looking for a job, and certainly before they make any commitment,” Clark added.

