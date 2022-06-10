Recently in India, in the city of Lucknow, a teenager allegedly shot his mother because she asked him to stop playing the popular online game, ‘PUBG’. Likewise, in a separate incident in the city of Hyderabad, India, another teen boy allegedly lost Rs. 36 lakhs ($46,246), which was the monetary benefit his family got after his father’s death – all towards playing online games.

Such horrific incidents highlight the detrimental impact that online games have on young and impressionable minds. There has been research on this subject which seems to indicate that excessive use of gaming platforms like PUBG negatively impact the mental health of those playing and these players, especially those who are addicted will be more prone to anxiety and depression.

As per paediatric psychologists, those who have ADHD or those prone to suicidal thoughts could find themselves dealing with increased thoughts of self harm and playing these games for long hours will trigger more aggressive behaviour.

Games in general are not the bad guys here. Playing games like chess or solving puzzles, or Rubik cubes help children develop reasoning abilities and enhance their capabilities of problem solving but online games like PUBG end up interfering with the neurochemistry of the brain, particularly affecting the hippocampus and the amygdala.

When kids play these games for long hours it leads to increased tendencies of aggression. Long hours of playing these games are linked to teenagers then resorting to drugs as well.

The trouble with playing these online games is that it causes a sense of impulsivity, anxiety, stress and procrastination among the players. Addiction to these games is also linked to eating disorders.

Psychologists say that adolescents who get hooked to these online games get used to “instant gratification” in the form of the small rewards and trophies they win in the game and this leads to a bad habit formation cycle.

How to break this cycle?

While a cold cut is the best way out, it might be impossible to implement. But some preventive measures might help:

Limit game time:

Strictly enforce a time limit every day. Playing an hour or so of these games is relatively safe and so only allow children to play up to an hour every day.

Engage in other hobbies:

Ensure children are creatively engaged in other activities besides screens – sign them up for drawing, dance or any sport. Engage them physically, mentally and creatively away from the screen for a couple of hours everyday to balance out the effects from staring into a screen playing online games.

Seek medical help:

If the addiction seems uncontrollable, do not shy away from seeking out professional help. Enlist any and all means of support and help from doctor, psychiatrists, counsellors or psychologists to help your child overcome this addiction.