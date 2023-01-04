INDIA

Teen raped, forced to drink poison in UP district

NewsWire
0
0

Six persons of a family have been booked for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl and forcing her to drink poison in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.

The victim has been admitted at a private hospital where she is struggling for her life.

As per the allegations levelled in the FIR, the victim’s mother stated that on January 1, her daughter had stepped out for some work when 22-year-old main accused, identified as Kamal Kumar, dragged her to his house where she was badly beaten and raped.

Listening to the victim’s screams, her mother rushed to Kumar’s house but his family members made the girl consume poison with the intention of killing her to conceal the crime.

They later threw her outside their house.

The victim’s mother approached Jahanabad police station with a written complaint but they refused to lodge an FIR.

Later, an FIR was lodged on the instructions of senior officials.

SHO Prabash Chandra said that the key accused, along with his parents, younger brother, sister and grandmother, have been booked under IPC section 376 (rape), 328 (administering poison to any person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The accused are yet to be arrested, he added.

20230104-092404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UPSC aspirant held for stealing diamond ring in Delhi

    Delhi govt to take over management of private school in Punjabi...

    TN announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts

    UP: Balloon gas cylinder explodes, one dead