A 19-year-old youth, Adil Ali, was allegedly shot dead by assailants at Rajapur Uchwagari under the limits of Cantt police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Bhuker told reporters that police received information about the incident at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and senior cops rushed to the spot. He added that Adil was allegedly shot dead by three of his acquaintances over an old dispute.

Five separate police teams have been constituted to crack the case.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC was registered in this connection.

The incident, as per police, took place when the victim was standing near a paan shop and three bike-borne assailants approached towards him and shot at point blank range on the head of the victim.

Initial police investigations revealed that there was a dispute over smack selling in the area. No arrest has been made so far.

