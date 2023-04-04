INDIA

Teen stabbed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, 2 juveniles apprehended

An 18-year-old teenager was stabbed by two juveniles in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area following an old enmity, an official said on Tuesday, adding that the perpetrators have been apprehended.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m on Monday.

“A PCR call was received regarding the stabbing incident at the C-Block market, Jahangirpuri, following which a police team rushed to the spot,” said the senior police official.

The injured identified as Piyush, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered in Jahangirpuri police station and the two juveniles were apprehended,” said the official, adding that a knife used in commission of crime was also recovered.

The official said that during initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused had an old enmity and in order to take revenge, they stabbed the victim.

“There is no communal angle in the incident. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.

