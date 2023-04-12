INDIA

Teen stabbed to death in Delhi

An 18-year-old teenager was stabbed to death by three men in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

At 10.07 p.m., the Ambedkar Nagar police station received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured was taken to a hospital by PCR Van. A pool of blood was found inside and in front of a house in Dakshinpuri where the victim identified as Rahul was found,” the police official said.

Rahul succumbed to his injuries during treatment and a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.

“Police teams have initiated a manhunt to nab the three accused,” the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

