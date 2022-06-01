A lockdown at an Oakville high school yesterday resulted in the arrest of 16-year-old male with a replica handgun.

On May 31 at around 2:30 pm, Halton police received reports of a male with a firearm at the South Campus of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville. At the time of the report, it was not known if the weapon was real or a replica.

White Oaks Secondary School was then placed on lockdown, while nearby schools were placed in Hold and Secures for around an hour.

After an extensive search of White Oaks Secondary School and the surrounding area, a 16-year old male with a replica handgun was located on school property and taken into custody. He is potentially facing weapons related charges.

Police say there is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety. However the investigation is still ongoing and there will be continued police presence in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Replica firearms pose a significant threat to the community as they appear to be real to both members of the public and the police. When reports of a potential firearm are received, officers must respond assuming they are real, which increases risk to the person in possession of the replica firearm, the police, and members of the public.