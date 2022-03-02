INDIA

Teenage girl killed by boyfriend in Bihar’s Nawada

By NewsWire
0
14

A teenage girl was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Gauri Kumari(17) went to meet her boyfriend in a place falling under Rajauli police station area.

Darbari Chaudhary, the SHO of Rajauli police station, said that the girl was in a relationship with Ravi Kumar, a native of Bardaha village under Sirdala police station.

“Ravi had asked Gauri to meet him in the evening. When she reached, an argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the boy brutally assaulted her till she died,” Chaudhary said.

After committing the crime, Ravi did not flee from the spot. On spotting the youth next to the body, some passers-by caught him and informed the police and the girl’s parents, he added.

The parents rushed to the spot and beat up the youth before handing him over to the police.

“Interrogation of accused is currently underway to ascertain the actual reason of murder. The accused is not cooperating with police,” Chaudhary said.

