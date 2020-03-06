Teenaged boy from US tests negative for coronavirus

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) A teenaged boy who had arrived here from the US has tested negative for coronavirus infection, a senior Tamil Nadu Health Department official said on Monday.

“The 15-year-old boy tested negative… now, it is for doctors treating him at the government hospital here to decide when to send him home,” the official, who did not wished to be named, told IANS.

On Sunday morning, the boy along with his parents had arrived in Chennai from abroad and showed high body temperature during screening. He was taken to the government hospital, where his blood samples were drawn for testing. The test results came on Monday.

Till date, only a 45-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and has been admitted in an isolation ward at a government hospital here.

The person had arrived here from Oman.

–IANS

vj/tsb