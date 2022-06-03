INDIA

Teenager arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

A teenager has been arrested here for allegedly touching a 12-year-old minor girl inappropriately and sexually harassing her at a lift, the police said on Friday.

Sub-Inspector A.A. Gadhvi said a man had lodged a complaint on Thursday with the police which stated that when his daughter got on to a lift to meet him at his office, a teenager also entered the lift. As soon as the doors of the lift closed, he grabbed her in his arms.

When the lift was about to stop at the third floor, the accused pressed the button of the top floor, and once again accused started touching her, and held her in arms.

Later, the girl pressed the lift button of the nearest floor, and as soon as the lift door opened, the accused fled.

The complainant and his neighbours later collected the CCTV footage and went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Officials said that based on CCTV footage, wherein the accused was clearly visible, he was identified and arrested within a few hours.

