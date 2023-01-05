A 15-year-old teenage hanged himself at his employer’s house in Vadodara, police said.

Family members of the victim have alleged foul play by the employers and are demanding an impartial investigation by an independent agency.

The police however, have assured a fair investigation without any bias or influence.

Addressing the local media, Rajesh Godhakia said that his sons Vipul, Ranjit and his wife have been working at Dipika Rajesh Parikh’s house since the past one year.

He claimed that on Wednesday afternoon, Parikh scolded both his sons, following which Ranjit left the house but Vipul remained.

“After a few hours, we were informed that Vipul had hanged himself on a ceiling fan,” Rajesh said.

Upon receiving the news of Vipul’s death, his family members and relatives rushed to Parikh’s house and vandalised it.

Vadodara city police reached the spot and took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Ranjit told mediapersons that during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the family had borrowed money from Parikh for Rajesh’s cancer treatment.

He further claimed that the Parikhs had taken possession of his house and forced his family to work for them as domestic helpers.

Ranjit also alleged that he and Vipul were tortured.

“To recover the money, they had taken possession of ou house and forced the family to work as a maid at their house. The employer was torturing Vipul and Ranjit.

During primary investigation, the police did not find any injury marks on Vipul’s body.

Police are investigating the case from all anglesand if there is any substance in the allegations, and supportive evidence are found, a case will be registered, said ACP Pranav Kataria.

